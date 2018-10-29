Arbidex Price Hits $0.0924 on Top Exchanges (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Arbidex has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $271,081.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex token can now be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00148956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00243091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.94 or 0.09877282 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,421,778 tokens. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com

Arbidex Token Trading

Arbidex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

