Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Boosted by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. 125,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,953,227. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

