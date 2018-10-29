Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,804,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of Applied Materials worth $637,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.