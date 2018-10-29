Applied Materials (AMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.53

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 1496603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 147.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

