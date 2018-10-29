Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 183,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,515. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $199,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,766.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin G. Knight purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,869.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,657 shares of company stock worth $588,035 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

