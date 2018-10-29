APIS (APIS) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. APIS has a total market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. During the last week, APIS has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000575 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000219 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,873,324,621 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

