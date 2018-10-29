Aperio Group LLC Has $8.46 Million Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 18.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $305,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MT opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. ArcelorMittal SA has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

