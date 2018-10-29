Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the second quarter worth $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 116.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the second quarter worth $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 58.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the third quarter worth $200,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS opened at $115.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

