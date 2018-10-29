Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,516 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 99.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $422,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Loop Capital set a $27.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NYSE AEO opened at $23.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 6.49%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.