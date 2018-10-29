Anglo American (NGLOY) & NicOx (NICXF) Critical Analysis

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Anglo American alerts:

This table compares Anglo American and NicOx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A NicOx N/A N/A N/A

Anglo American has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NicOx has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Anglo American and NicOx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 1 6 1 3.00 NicOx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and NicOx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $28.65 billion 0.75 $3.17 billion $1.29 8.00 NicOx $20,000.00 8,853.22 -$21.09 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than NicOx.

Dividends

Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NicOx does not pay a dividend. Anglo American pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anglo American beats NicOx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

NicOx Company Profile

Nicox S.A., an ophthalmic company, researches, develops, and markets therapies that target various ophthalmic conditions in France and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes VyzultaTM, an intraocular pressure-lowering treatment; and NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate to treat glaucoma, as well as stand-alone NO donors for specific applications in ophthalmic diseases. It also develops ZERVIATE, an eye drop formulation of cetirizine for allergic conjunctivitis; NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning ocular congestion; and NCX 4251, a patented formulation of fluticasone propionate to treat blepharitis. The company has collaborations with Bausch + Lomb, Astra Zeneca, Merck, Pfizer, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nicox S.A. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Valbonne, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.