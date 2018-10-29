Andra AP fonden Sells 16,400 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $423,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 38,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,535,820.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $4,482,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

