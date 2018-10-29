Andra AP fonden Has $1.99 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,161,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,555,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743,300 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 40,874,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,141 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,597,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,251 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 51,291,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,062 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.17. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.96 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KGC. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

