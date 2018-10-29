Andra AP fonden Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.31.

FANG stock opened at $113.76 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

