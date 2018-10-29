Analyzing Petroquest Energy (PQUE) and RSP Permian (RSPP)

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Petroquest Energy alerts:

Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RSP Permian has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Petroquest Energy and RSP Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 RSP Permian 0 10 14 0 2.58

RSP Permian has a consensus price target of $52.53, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. Given RSP Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RSP Permian is more favorable than Petroquest Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of RSP Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of RSP Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petroquest Energy and RSP Permian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.02 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.12 RSP Permian $803.71 million 9.49 $232.13 million $0.82 58.33

RSP Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy. Petroquest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RSP Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and RSP Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy -2.87% N/A -2.23% RSP Permian 31.07% 4.30% 2.95%

Summary

RSP Permian beats Petroquest Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin. RSP Permian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.