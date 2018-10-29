Analyzing Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) & Flux Power (FLUX)

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) and Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxwell Technologies and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxwell Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxwell Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Maxwell Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maxwell Technologies is more favorable than Flux Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxwell Technologies -34.65% -33.83% -17.43% Flux Power -169.14% N/A -223.42%

Risk & Volatility

Maxwell Technologies has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxwell Technologies $130.37 million 0.86 -$43.12 million ($0.91) -3.23 Flux Power $4.12 million 15.87 -$6.96 million ($0.27) -7.78

Flux Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxwell Technologies. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxwell Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets. It also offers CONDIS high-voltage capacitors, such as grading and coupling capacitors, electric voltage transformers, and metering products that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications, including transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. In addition, the company provides dry battery electrodes for use in electric vehicles. It markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and OEMs for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

