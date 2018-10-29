Analyzing Lithium Americas (LAC) and Its Peers

Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) is one of 51 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lithium Americas to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lithium Americas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas -860.20% -28.03% -26.85% Lithium Americas Competitors -326.82% -26.46% -6.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.29 million -$33.25 million -8.20 Lithium Americas Competitors $6.09 billion $816.73 million 15.62

Lithium Americas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lithium Americas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lithium Americas Competitors 360 1138 1339 82 2.39

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 35.16%. Given Lithium Americas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Lithium Americas peers beat Lithium Americas on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

