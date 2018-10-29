Analyzing KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR (KURRY) and Its Peers

KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: KURRY) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR alerts:

KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR $4.61 billion $477.05 million N/A KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR Competitors $7.19 billion $619.73 million 21.49

KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR Competitors 133 564 806 34 2.48

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 27.63%. Given KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR 9.38% 10.53% 6.93% KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR Competitors -96.77% 21.75% 5.33%

Dividends

KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 31.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR competitors beat KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR

Kuraray Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses. Its Isoprene segment produces isoprene chemicals; thermoplastic elastomers; heat-resistant polyamide resins; liquid rubber as additive agent for automobile tires and others; and acrylic thermoplastic elastomers. The company's Functional Materials segment offers man made leather products; methacrylic resins for LCDs, automobile light covers, signboards, construction materials, and others; and dental materials for treating cavities. Its Fibers and Textile segment provides PVA fibers, which are reinforcing materials for cement, concrete, and others; non-woven fabrics for everyday goods, industrial products, and others; hook and loop fasteners for clothing, sporting goods, industrial materials, and others; and polyarylate fibers for rope, fishing net, and other industrial products. The company's Trading segment engages in the import, export, and wholesale of fibers and textiles, including polyester filaments and chemicals. Its Others segment offers membranes, activated carbons, and others. The company also engages in water purification, wastewater treatment, ballast water management system, and other businesses. Kuraray Co., Ltd. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KURARAY Co Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.