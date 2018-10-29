Analyzing Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and Amerisafe (AMSF)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Amerisafe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Financial and Amerisafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 1 3 0 0 1.75 Amerisafe 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.85%. Amerisafe has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.48%. Given Amerisafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Dividends

Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years and Amerisafe has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Amerisafe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $5.73 billion 2.18 $1.05 billion $2.74 28.03 Amerisafe $375.21 million 3.44 $46.23 million $3.08 21.75

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe. Amerisafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerisafe has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Amerisafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 22.61% 6.70% 2.48% Amerisafe 14.15% 15.21% 4.33%

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Amerisafe on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; coverage for property, liability, and business interruption; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life, whole life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

