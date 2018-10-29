Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Leoni (LEO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Leoni (ETR: LEO):

10/24/2018 – Leoni was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Leoni was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Leoni was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Leoni was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Leoni was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Leoni was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Leoni was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Leoni was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Leoni was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Leoni was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Leoni was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Leoni was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Leoni was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – Leoni was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/18/2018 – Leoni was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Leoni was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Leoni was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:LEO opened at €29.91 ($34.78) on Monday. Leoni Ag has a 12-month low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a 12-month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.