Analysts Set Target Co. (TGT) PT at $87.68

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Target stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,116. Target has a 52 week low of $54.04 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Target by 2.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 21.2% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

