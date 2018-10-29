Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Price Target at $400.78

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $405.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $281.89 and a twelve month high of $432.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total value of $784,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $784,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,052 shares of company stock worth $45,411,762. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

