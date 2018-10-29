Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) PT at $21.25

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “$20.65” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 36.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 41,949 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 335.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,057 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. 8,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,894. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 558.64, a quick ratio of 558.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.15.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 65.77%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.98%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.