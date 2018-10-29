Analysts Set Insulet Co. (PODD) PT at $97.80

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Insulet to $115.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $52,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 960 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $100,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,809 shares of company stock valued at $704,659. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2,104.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 168,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 161,046 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 26.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 791,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,848,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 71,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -182.67 and a beta of 1.56. Insulet has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.