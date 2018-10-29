Analysts Set Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) PT at $27.00

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

In related news, insider Tracy French acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,569.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. 11,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,973. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

