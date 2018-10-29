Analysts Set Coty Inc (COTY) PT at $15.11

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. 99,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coty has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,954,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 291,138,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,086,523.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,655,000 shares of company stock worth $44,583,400 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,828,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,976,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 833,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,340,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Coty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,063,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 414,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,726,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

