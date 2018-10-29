Analysts Set Airbus SE (AIR) PT at $119.00

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €119.50 ($138.95).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of AIR opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Monday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

