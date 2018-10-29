Analysts Expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report sales of $5.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.68 million and the lowest is $4.04 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported sales of $2.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year sales of $53.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.14 million to $71.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.54 million, with estimates ranging from $4.28 million to $12.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 376.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

SMMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.82. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

