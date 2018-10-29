Analysts Expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $820,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.65 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $11.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In other news, CTO David M. Spencer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,939 shares in the company, valued at $633,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 554,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,764. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.24.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

