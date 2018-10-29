Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,882,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,031,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 955,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,072,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,802,900 shares of company stock valued at $486,187,496. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $152,865,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,061,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,081 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $3,265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 119,433,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,849,240. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

