Analysts Anticipate Trade Desk Inc (TTD) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $1,082,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,071 shares of company stock valued at $89,623,372 over the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $2,427,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11,176.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Trade Desk by 75.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $35,483,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,913. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.70, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.05. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.