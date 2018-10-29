Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) to Post ($0.87) Earnings Per Share

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ETTX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.87) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Entasis Therapeutics an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ETTX opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, Director Nicholas Galakatos bought 453,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 1,089,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,347,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,805,769 shares of company stock worth $27,086,535 in the last 90 days.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections.

