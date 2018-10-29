AMS Capital Ltda Takes Position in Sientra Inc (SIEN)

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Sientra makes up 0.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.13% of Sientra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,175.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $546.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -0.78. Sientra Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

