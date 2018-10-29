AMS Capital Ltda Invests $3.94 Million in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000. IHS Markit accounts for about 3.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 321,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.41. 244,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.