AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $25,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 696,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,813. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

