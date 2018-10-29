Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 3090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 132,945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 60.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 21.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 290,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

