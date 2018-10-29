Ameris Bancorp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Analysts at FIG Partners upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABCB. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $59.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $78,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,583,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,890,000 after purchasing an additional 710,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 595.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 322,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $9,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo J. Hill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,445.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.05 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,561.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

