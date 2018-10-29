American International Group (AIG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “American International Group’s shares have lost more than its industry’s decline in a year’s time. Its revenues have suffered over the years from declining premium due to disciplined underwriting, competitive market conditions and reduction in business due to numerous divestitures taken. Weakness in its General Insurance segment is also a concern for the company. Its strategic divestitures have streamlined its core operations. The company taking of DSA Re standalone frees up capital and increase business efficiency for the company. Its cost-control efforts should generate sustainable efficiency gains.”

Get American International Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AIG. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.87.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $40.92 on Thursday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2,967.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 36,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 15,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American International Group (AIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.