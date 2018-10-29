American CuMo Mining (MLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

American CuMo Mining Corp (CVE:MLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 102000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

American CuMo Mining Company Profile (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

