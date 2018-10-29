American Assets Trust (AAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.44). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $85.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $36.92 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31.

AAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $193,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.67 per share, for a total transaction of $270,728.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

