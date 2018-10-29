American Asset Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

American Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.0% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $88,155,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12,300.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 492,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 117.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,386,000 after acquiring an additional 329,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 161.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,489,000 after acquiring an additional 325,206 shares during the period. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,623,000.

GLD traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,742,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,522. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

