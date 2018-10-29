American Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,448 KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $4,523,000. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $2,765,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 69.9% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 79,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.6% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. 6,300,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.39 million. Analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 8,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $119,892.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 130,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,185.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.