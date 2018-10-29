America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 18.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the first quarter worth about $229,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 345,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $14.46 on Monday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

