America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.76

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 368445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. TheStreet upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,843,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,166 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,141,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 344,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.