Amedisys Inc (AMED) Short Interest Down 38.3% in October

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,258,473 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 28th total of 2,038,701 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Amedisys stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $127.38.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $48,440.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,368.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 377,153 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 148.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 114,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amedisys by 762.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amedisys to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amedisys from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.