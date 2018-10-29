Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,075.00 price objective (up previously from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,083.06.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,642.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,050.55 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total transaction of $3,661,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

