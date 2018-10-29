Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Altria Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 216,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of MO opened at $63.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.