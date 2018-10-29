Alteryx Inc (AYX) Chairman Sells $1,808,000.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 10th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $2,461,600.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $2,144,400.00.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $63.18.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $203,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $1,402,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $2,433,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

