Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PX. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Praxair by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Praxair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Praxair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Praxair by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Praxair by 1,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PX stock opened at $164.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Praxair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $169.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

