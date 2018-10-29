Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $2.47 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of ANF opened at $19.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $842.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.11 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

