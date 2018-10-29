Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 467,998 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 467,998 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SSR Mining worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,948,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 994,862 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 69.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,349,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after buying an additional 961,179 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 53.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 23.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 224,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,508,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 169,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of -0.36.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

